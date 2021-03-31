Pirates name Chad Kuhl opening day starter

FILE – Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Chad Kuhl delivers during the top of the second inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs in Pittsburgh, in this Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, file photo. Kuhl will be the Pirates opening day pitcher. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Chad Kuhl will be the opening day starter for the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The assignment comes more than two years after the right-hander underwent Tommy John surgery. Kuhl did not pitch at all in 2019.

He returned in 2020 and went 2-3 with a 4.27 ERA in 11 games. The 28-year-old called the assignment a blessing. Kuhl is the fifth opening day starter for the Pirates in the last five years.

Game Details:

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Chicago Cubs

Chicago; Thursday, 2:20 p.m. EDT

TV Coverage: AT&T Sportsnet

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Chad Kuhl (0-0, 0.00 ERA) Cubs: Kyle Hendricks (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs host the Pittsburgh Pirates on opening day.

The Cubs went 22-18 in division play in 2020. Chicago averaged 7.0 hits with 2.7 extra base hits per game last year.

The Pirates went 16-24 in division games in 2020. Pittsburgh hit .220 as a team and averaged 2.4 extra base hits per game last year.

INJURIES: Cubs: None listed.

Pirates: Jose Soriano: (elbow), Austin Davis: (elbow), Blake Cederlind: (elbow).