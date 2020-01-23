Pirates CARE-a-van makes stop in Altoona

(WTAJ) — The Pittsburgh Pirates made a stop in Altoona on Wednesday afternoon for the Pirates CARE-a-van who partnered with the Salvation Army for project bundled up.

Local kids spent their time shopping with a few players and coaches from the organization. They were able to pick out hats, gloves, coats, sneakers and boots to keep them warm throughout the winter.

Serenity from Ebner Elementary school decided to play reporter for WTAJ and asked Blake Cederlind and Bryan Reyonlds some fun questions.

Watch the video above to see more.

The Pirates care-a-van program includes Pirates players, coaches, front office personnel and Pirates Charities that partner with local non-profits and donate their time to assist with projects and services, as well as visit with schools and community organizations .

Players such as Josh Bell, Nick Burdi, Blake Cederlind will be involved in the program, as well as manager Derek Shelton among others.

Dubois, PA- Thursday January 23rd