PIAA Wrestling Championships qualifiers

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) – The PIAA Individual Wrestling Championships get underway this week at the Giant Center in Hershey. Here are a list of qualifiers from both AA and AAA wrestlers, who will represent Central Pa. in Chocolate Town.

AA

106 – Caleb Bollman (Chestnut Ridge), Coen Bainey (Bald Eagle), Nathan Pelesky (North Star), Cayden Walter (Brookville), Jaxon Matthews (Central)

113 – Zeke Dubler (Glendale), Hunter Walk (Tyrone), Kai Burkett (Chestnut Ridge), Easton Toth (Forest Hills), Owen Reinsel (Brookville)

120 – Nathan Holderbaum (Chestnut Ridge), Roland Mills (Huntingdon), Cooper Gilham (Bald Eagle), Brayden Kunselman (Brookville)

126 – Hunter Horton (Tussey Mountain), Ross Dull (Chestnut Ridge), Jackson Arrington (Forest Hills)

132 – Brock McMillen (Glendale), Kaleb Miller (Chestnut Ridge), Noah Teeter (Forest Hills), Anthony Glasl (Brockway), Amonn Ohl (St. Joseph’s Catholic)

138 – Kaden Cassidy (Bedford), Chase Chapman (Philipsburg-Osceola), Zach Holland (Curwensville), Dalton Stahli (Johnsonburg), Zach Wilmer (St. Joseph’s Catholic), Clayton Royer (Penns Valley), Ian Sherlock (Northern Bedford)

145 – Cooper Warshal (Richland), Gage McClenahan (Bald Eagle), Noah Korenoski (Westmont Hilltop), Tristan Pugh (Berlin-Brothersvalley), Erik Gibson (Forest Hills), Tristan Rutter (Glendale)

152 – Caleb Dowling (St. Joseph’s Catholic), Aiden Zimmerman (Johnsonburg), Luke Moore (Chestnut Ridge), Malachi Duvall (Penns Valley), Ryan Weyandt (Forest Hills)

160 – Noah Bash (Brockway), Alex Taylor (Bellwood-Antis), Daniel Moore (Chestnut Ridge), Keegan Rothrock (St. Joseph’s Catholic), Cole Castillo (Johnsonburg), Hunter Weitosh (Philipsburg-Osceola)

170 – Drake Gindlesperger (Meyersdale), Jacob Sabol (Richland), Teddy Race (Kane), Colby Imler (Northern Bedford), Tyler Stoltzfus (St. Joseph’s Academy)

182 – Andrew Sharer (Penns Valley), Myles Baney (Huntingdon), Cameron Whisner (Kane), Ian Eckenrode (Cambria Heights)

195 – Ashton Dull (Bedford), Parker Moore (Philipsburg-Osceola), Tanner Dluhos (Westmont Hilltop)

220 – Cory Johnston (Glendale), Jake Ryan (Mount Union), Nathan Taylor (Brookville), Duane Knisely (Chestnut Ridge), David Close (Bald Eagle)

285 – Colby Whitehill (Brookville), Evan Pellegrine (Bellwood-Antis), Matt Watkins (Tussey Mountain), Jalen Stephens (Meyersdale)

For a look at the detailed bracket, click here

AAA

106 – Hayden Cunningham (State College)

113 – Aidan O’Shea (Bellefonte)

120 – Lane Aikey (Bellefonte)

126 – Jude Swisher (Bellefonte)

132 – Matt Sarbo (Altoona), Trenton Donahue (Dubois), Owen Wolcott (State College)

138 – Clayton Leidy (State College), Chandler Ho (Dubois)

152 – Ed Scott (Dubois), Mark McGonigal (Clearfield)

160 – Campbell Wells (Hollidaysburg), Ethan Richner (Bellefonte)

170 – Lance Urbas (State College)

182 – Ethan Rossman (Bellefonte), Garrett Starr (Dubois)

195 – Tyler Benner (Bellefonte)

285 – Oliver Billotte (Clearfield)

For the complete AAA bracket, click here

