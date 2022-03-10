HERSHEY, Pa (WTAJ) — Day one of the state wrestling meet began in Hershey, Thursday. After preliminary and first round matches, 29 area wrestlers remain in contention for state titles. Below is a list of those athletes.

Chestnut Ridge has five of those wrestlers remaining in a winner’s bracket, most of central PA schools. Friday’s schedule includes class 2A quarterfinal and semifinal matches, and 3A quarterfinals. All championships are Saturday.

CLASS AA – Advanced to Quarterfinals

113 LBS

Lucas Fye – Bald Eagle

120 LBS

Coen Bainey – Bald Eagle

Cole Householder – Brookville

Jason Gould – Conemaugh Township



126 LBS

Trevor Husick – Tussey Mountain

Kobi Burkett – Chestnut Ridge

Trent Hoover – Penn Cambria

Mark Palmer – Brockway

132 LBS

Owen Reinsel – Brookville

Calan Bollman – Chestnut Ridge

138 LBS

Easton Toth – Forest Hills

145 LBS

Ty Watson – Penns Valley

Trevor Weyandt – Chestnut Ridge

152 LBS

Jackson Arrington – Forest Hills

Jack Moyer – Chestnut Ridge

160 LBS

Luke Moore – Chestnut Ridge

172 LBS

Caleb Close – Bald Eagle

Suds Dubler – Glendale

189 LBS

Seth Stewart – Brockway

215 LBS

Bryce Rafferty – Brookville

285 LBS

Matt Watkins – Tussey Mountain



CLASS AAA – Advanced to Quarterfinals

126 LBS

Brady Collins – Clearfield

138 LBS

Pierson Manville – State College

152 LBS

Luke Sipes – Altoona

172 LBS

Waylon Wehler – St. Mary’s

Mark McGonigal – Clearfield

189 LBS

Carter Chamberlin – Clearfield

215 LBS

Nicholas Pavlechko – State College

285 LBS

Oliver Billotte – Clearfield