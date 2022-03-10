HERSHEY, Pa (WTAJ) — Day one of the state wrestling meet began in Hershey, Thursday. After preliminary and first round matches, 29 area wrestlers remain in contention for state titles. Below is a list of those athletes.
Chestnut Ridge has five of those wrestlers remaining in a winner’s bracket, most of central PA schools. Friday’s schedule includes class 2A quarterfinal and semifinal matches, and 3A quarterfinals. All championships are Saturday.
CLASS AA – Advanced to Quarterfinals
113 LBS
Lucas Fye – Bald Eagle
120 LBS
Coen Bainey – Bald Eagle
Cole Householder – Brookville
Jason Gould – Conemaugh Township
126 LBS
Trevor Husick – Tussey Mountain
Kobi Burkett – Chestnut Ridge
Trent Hoover – Penn Cambria
Mark Palmer – Brockway
132 LBS
Owen Reinsel – Brookville
Calan Bollman – Chestnut Ridge
138 LBS
Easton Toth – Forest Hills
145 LBS
Ty Watson – Penns Valley
Trevor Weyandt – Chestnut Ridge
152 LBS
Jackson Arrington – Forest Hills
Jack Moyer – Chestnut Ridge
160 LBS
Luke Moore – Chestnut Ridge
172 LBS
Caleb Close – Bald Eagle
Suds Dubler – Glendale
189 LBS
Seth Stewart – Brockway
215 LBS
Bryce Rafferty – Brookville
285 LBS
Matt Watkins – Tussey Mountain
CLASS AAA – Advanced to Quarterfinals
126 LBS
Brady Collins – Clearfield
138 LBS
Pierson Manville – State College
152 LBS
Luke Sipes – Altoona
172 LBS
Waylon Wehler – St. Mary’s
Mark McGonigal – Clearfield
189 LBS
Carter Chamberlin – Clearfield
215 LBS
Nicholas Pavlechko – State College
285 LBS
Oliver Billotte – Clearfield
