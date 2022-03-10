HERSHEY, Pa (WTAJ) — Day one of the state wrestling meet began in Hershey, Thursday. After preliminary and first round matches, 29 area wrestlers remain in contention for state titles. Below is a list of those athletes.

Chestnut Ridge has five of those wrestlers remaining in a winner’s bracket, most of central PA schools. Friday’s schedule includes class 2A quarterfinal and semifinal matches, and 3A quarterfinals. All championships are Saturday.

CLASS AA – Advanced to Quarterfinals
113 LBS
Lucas Fye – Bald Eagle

120 LBS
Coen Bainey – Bald Eagle
Cole Householder – Brookville
Jason Gould – Conemaugh Township

126 LBS
Trevor Husick – Tussey Mountain
Kobi Burkett – Chestnut Ridge
Trent Hoover – Penn Cambria
Mark Palmer – Brockway

132 LBS
Owen Reinsel – Brookville
Calan Bollman – Chestnut Ridge

138 LBS
Easton Toth – Forest Hills

145 LBS
Ty Watson – Penns Valley
Trevor Weyandt – Chestnut Ridge

152 LBS
Jackson Arrington – Forest Hills
Jack Moyer – Chestnut Ridge

160 LBS
Luke Moore – Chestnut Ridge

172 LBS
Caleb Close – Bald Eagle
Suds Dubler – Glendale

189 LBS
Seth Stewart – Brockway

215 LBS
Bryce Rafferty – Brookville

285 LBS
Matt Watkins – Tussey Mountain


CLASS AAA – Advanced to Quarterfinals
126 LBS
Brady Collins – Clearfield

138 LBS
Pierson Manville – State College

152 LBS
Luke Sipes – Altoona

172 LBS
Waylon Wehler – St. Mary’s
Mark McGonigal – Clearfield

189 LBS
Carter Chamberlin – Clearfield

215 LBS
Nicholas Pavlechko – State College

285 LBS
Oliver Billotte – Clearfield

