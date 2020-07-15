PIAA to move forward with start of fall sports season

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association (PIAA) announced via social media that they are moving forward with the start of fall sports season, unless otherwise directed by state officials.

PIAA is moving forward with start of the Fall Sports Season as scheduled. pic.twitter.com/HGyoPde6cB — PIAA (@PIAASports) July 15, 2020

The statement focuses on the commitment at this point to have sports this fall, but says they would be flexible for change.

The PIAA says heat acclimatization for football will begin on August 10th, and the first practice day for other fall sports will be on August 17th.

“Our focus is the health and safety of student athletes which is paramount in moving forward with athletics,” the PIAA says.