PIAA state wrestling qualifiers and schedule

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) – The PIAA Individual State Wrestling Championships will look a little different this year.

Only eight wrestlers per weight class will make their way to Hershey to complete in the season’s final individual tournament. Thanks to COVID-19 protocols, the qualifying process included a Super Regional tournament to replace the first couple of rounds of the normal state tournament.

The AA tournament will take place Friday and AAA will follow on Saturday. You can find the full tournament schedule on the PIAA website.

You can find a list below of wrestlers from the WTAJ coverage area competing in Hershey this weekend below:

AA

106 – Landon Bainey – West Branch

113 – Bryce Beatty – Mount Union, Coen Bainey – Bald Eagle

120 – Owen Reinsel – Brookville, Mason Gibson – Bishop McCort

126 – Ross Dull – Chestnut Ridge

132 – Jackson Arrington – Forest Hills, Zach Witmer – SJCA

138 – Brock McMillen – Glendale, Amonn Ohl – SJCA

145 – Cooper Warshel – Richland

152 – Luke Moore – Chestnut Ridge

160 – Ryan Weyandt – Forest Hills

172 – Malachi DuVall – Penns Valley

189 – Ian Eckenrode – Cambria Heights

215 – Parker Moore – Phillipsburg-Osceola

285 – Nathan Taylor – Brookville

AAA

132 – Jude Swisher – Bellefonte

138 – Chandler Ho – DuBois

160 – Ethan Richner – Bellefonte

172 – Lance Urbas – State College

189 – Ethan Rossman – Bellefonte