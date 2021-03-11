PIAA state wrestling qualifiers and schedule

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) – The PIAA Individual State Wrestling Championships will look a little different this year.
Only eight wrestlers per weight class will make their way to Hershey to complete in the season’s final individual tournament. Thanks to COVID-19 protocols, the qualifying process included a Super Regional tournament to replace the first couple of rounds of the normal state tournament.
The AA tournament will take place Friday and AAA will follow on Saturday. You can find the full tournament schedule on the PIAA website.
You can find a list below of wrestlers from the WTAJ coverage area competing in Hershey this weekend below:
AA
106 – Landon Bainey – West Branch
113 – Bryce Beatty – Mount Union, Coen Bainey – Bald Eagle
120 – Owen Reinsel – Brookville, Mason Gibson – Bishop McCort
126 – Ross Dull – Chestnut Ridge
132 – Jackson Arrington – Forest Hills, Zach Witmer – SJCA
138 – Brock McMillen – Glendale, Amonn Ohl – SJCA
145 – Cooper Warshel – Richland
152 – Luke Moore – Chestnut Ridge
160 – Ryan Weyandt – Forest Hills
172 – Malachi DuVall – Penns Valley
189 – Ian Eckenrode – Cambria Heights
215 – Parker Moore – Phillipsburg-Osceola
285 – Nathan Taylor – Brookville
AAA
132 – Jude Swisher – Bellefonte
138 – Chandler Ho – DuBois
160 – Ethan Richner – Bellefonte
172 – Lance Urbas – State College
189 – Ethan Rossman – Bellefonte