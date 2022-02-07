PIAA state wrestling pairings

The first duels of the PIAA team tournament begin Monday night, with preliminary round bouts. These matchups will be played at hosts school sites. The opening round through championships will be conducted at the GIANT Center in Hershey. The first round matchups are on Thursday, with quarterfinals and semifinals on Friday. The championships are scheduled for Saturday.

The matchups below are only those that include teams from Central PA.

CLASS AA

Preliminary Round – Monday, Feb. 7

Corry vs. Tyrone – Tyron H.S. at 6 p.m.

First Round – Thursday, Feb. 10

Brookville vs. Fort LeBoeuf/Burgettstown

Tyrone/Corry vs. Notre Dame

Forest Hills vs. Boiling Springs

Lackawanna Trail vs. Chestnut Ridge

CLASS AAA

Preliminary Round – Monday, Feb. 7

Greater Latrobe vs. Carrick – Carrick H.S. at 7 p.m.

Frist Round – Thursday, Feb. 7

Greater Latrobe/Carrick vs. Council Rock