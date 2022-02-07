PIAA state wrestling pairings

The first duels of the PIAA team tournament begin Monday night, with preliminary round bouts. These matchups will be played at hosts school sites. The opening round through championships will be conducted at the GIANT Center in Hershey. The first round matchups are on Thursday, with quarterfinals and semifinals on Friday. The championships are scheduled for Saturday.
The matchups below are only those that include teams from Central PA.
CLASS AA
Preliminary Round – Monday, Feb. 7
Corry vs. Tyrone – Tyron H.S. at 6 p.m.
First Round – Thursday, Feb. 10
Brookville vs. Fort LeBoeuf/Burgettstown
Tyrone/Corry vs. Notre Dame
Forest Hills vs. Boiling Springs
Lackawanna Trail vs. Chestnut Ridge
CLASS AAA
Preliminary Round – Monday, Feb. 7
Greater Latrobe vs. Carrick – Carrick H.S. at 7 p.m.
Frist Round – Thursday, Feb. 7
Greater Latrobe/Carrick vs. Council Rock
