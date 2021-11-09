PIAA State soccer scores and highlights

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

**Scores only reflect central PA teams

BOYS SOCCER
CLASS 1A
Winchester Thurston 7, Everett 0

3 Eden Christian, Brockway 2

Mercer 4, St. Joseph’s 0

Freedom Area 4, Windber 2

CLASS 2A
Somerset 1, Karns City 0

2 North Catholic, Richland 1

CLASS 3A
Hampton 6, Hollidaysburg 0

CLASS 4A
Peters Township 3, State College 1

GIRLS SOCCER
CLASS 1A
Steel Valley 6, Northern Bedford 1

2 West Branch, Brockway 1 -2OT

CLASS 2A
Trinity 3, Bedford 2 – OT

CLASS 3A
Plum 3, Hollidaysburg 1

Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather, and community events that matter to you.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss