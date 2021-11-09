PIAA State soccer scores and highlights

**Scores only reflect central PA teams
BOYS SOCCER
CLASS 1A
Winchester Thurston 7, Everett 0
3 Eden Christian, Brockway 2
Mercer 4, St. Joseph’s 0
Freedom Area 4, Windber 2
CLASS 2A
Somerset 1, Karns City 0
2 North Catholic, Richland 1
CLASS 3A
Hampton 6, Hollidaysburg 0
CLASS 4A
Peters Township 3, State College 1
GIRLS SOCCER
CLASS 1A
Steel Valley 6, Northern Bedford 1
2 West Branch, Brockway 1 -2OT
CLASS 2A
Trinity 3, Bedford 2 – OT
CLASS 3A
Plum 3, Hollidaysburg 1
Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather, and community events that matter to you.