PIAA State soccer scores and highlights

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) - Students at one Jefferson County school district today had quite an unusual sight, as a helicopter landed at the school. But don't worry, it was all to teach their students about service on the front lines ahead of Veterans Day.

Students at the Punxsutawney Area School District were welcomed by a Blackhawk helicopter as they arrived this morning. Members of the Pennsylvania Army National Guard based out of Johnstown spoke to students about future careers in the armed forces, answering questions about what the National Guard does, whether overseas or in the United States, and the importance of these careers.