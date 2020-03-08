PIAA state basketball day 2: Saturday March 7th

CRESSON, Pa. (WTAJ) – Here are scores and highlights from day 2 of the PIAA state basketball tournament:

Class 1A Girls

Tussey Mountain 41 Elk County Catholic 32

Bishop Carroll 58 Lebanon Catholic 42

Berlin-Brothersvalley 44 Saint Joseph’s Catholic Academy 31

Shanksville 58 Aquinas Academy 27

Blacklick Valley 43 Clairton 37

Class 4A Girls

Forest Hills 47 Quaker Valley 28

Central Valley 59 Punxsutawney 56 (F/OT)

Southmoreland 57 Huntingdon 29

Class 5A Girls

Hollidaysburg 64 Slippery Rock 49

Thomas Jefferson 62 Portage 30

Class 2A Boys

North Star 64 Homer Center 53

Portage 67 Cambridge Springs 63

Ridgway 57 Shenango 49

Sto-Rox 78 West Branch 38

Bishop Guilfoyle 59 Brentwood 33

Class 3A Boys

Richland 54 Warrior Run 41

North Catholic 74 Westmont Hilltop 55

Brookville 49 Neshannock 34

Lincoln Park 67 Penns Valley 59

