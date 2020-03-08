PIAA state basketball day 2: Saturday March 7th

CRESSON, Pa. (WTAJ) – Here are scores and highlights from day 2 of the PIAA state basketball tournament:
Class 1A Girls
Tussey Mountain 41 Elk County Catholic 32
Bishop Carroll 58 Lebanon Catholic 42
Berlin-Brothersvalley 44 Saint Joseph’s Catholic Academy 31
Shanksville 58 Aquinas Academy 27
Blacklick Valley 43 Clairton 37
Class 4A Girls
Forest Hills 47 Quaker Valley 28
Central Valley 59 Punxsutawney 56 (F/OT)
Southmoreland 57 Huntingdon 29
Class 5A Girls
Hollidaysburg 64 Slippery Rock 49
Thomas Jefferson 62 Portage 30
Class 2A Boys
North Star 64 Homer Center 53
Portage 67 Cambridge Springs 63
Ridgway 57 Shenango 49
Sto-Rox 78 West Branch 38
Bishop Guilfoyle 59 Brentwood 33
Class 3A Boys
Richland 54 Warrior Run 41
North Catholic 74 Westmont Hilltop 55
Brookville 49 Neshannock 34
Lincoln Park 67 Penns Valley 59