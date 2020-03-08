PIAA state basketball day 2: Saturday March 7th

EVANSTON, Ill. (WTAJ) -- It was a game of runs. Penn State began the game shooting 1-13, and trailing 16-2 eight minutes into the game. Then, the Nittany Lions stormed back and tied the game up at 34 at halftime.

The second half was another woeful one for Penn State. They were outscored against in the second half for the fourth straight game. The Northwestern Wildcats dominated the Nittany Lions over the last ten minutes of the game and pick a rare victory, 80-69.