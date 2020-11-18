PIAA Sports: Philipsburg-Osceola volleyball advances to state championship game

A few Central PA high school sports teams tried to punch tickets to the state finals.

The Philipsburg-Osceola girls volleyball team defeated defending state champion North Catholic in four sets to make a trip to the 2A finals. The Mounties will play Trinity at Cumberland Valley High School at 1 p.m. for the title.

You can read more on Philipsburg-Osceola’s historic trip to the finals here courtesy of our media partners at the Centre Daily Times.

. @PO_Athletics girls' volleyball knocked off defending state champ North Catholic in the semifinals to earn the program's first-ever PIAA championship match berth. https://t.co/iV1Fd3wACx — Centre County Sports (@cdt_sports) November 18, 2020

As for other area soccer and volleyball teams, you can find Tuesday’s full results here:

Girls Volleyball – 3A State Semifinals

Franklin Regional defeated DuBois 3-0

Girls Soccer – 2A State Semifinals

North Catholic defeated Bedford 2-0

Boys Soccer – 1A State Semifinals

Greensburg CC defeated Brockway 2-1