PIAA Sports: Philipsburg-Osceola volleyball advances to state championship game

A few Central PA high school sports teams tried to punch tickets to the state finals.
The Philipsburg-Osceola girls volleyball team defeated defending state champion North Catholic in four sets to make a trip to the 2A finals. The Mounties will play Trinity at Cumberland Valley High School at 1 p.m. for the title.
You can read more on Philipsburg-Osceola’s historic trip to the finals here courtesy of our media partners at the Centre Daily Times.
As for other area soccer and volleyball teams, you can find Tuesday’s full results here:
Girls Volleyball – 3A State Semifinals
Franklin Regional defeated DuBois 3-0
Girls Soccer – 2A State Semifinals
North Catholic defeated Bedford 2-0
Boys Soccer – 1A State Semifinals
Greensburg CC defeated Brockway 2-1