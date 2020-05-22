PIAA: Some schools could potentially return to team activities before others

The PIAA held an hours-long meeting to discuss a number of different topics – including what returning to sports in the fall might look like.

The organization put out a press release Thursday eliminating the blanket July 1 date to return to activities. Instead, the PIAA will look to the Governor’s office for direction.

You can view the full PIAA media release here.

The PIAA will follow red, yellow and green phase guidelines put in place by Governor Tom Wolf. Instead of allowing all teams to return at once, the PIAA will allow activities to return in counties opened up with fewer COVID-19 cases.

In theory, if the Coronavirus outbreak has calmed down enough for all of the counties to open up, then teams could return at once.