PIAA Softball Quarterfinal results

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) – PIAA Softball quarterfinals took place Thursday, with some games seeing rain delays. Winners advance to the semifinals on Monday, June 14.

RESULTS

1A: DuBois Central Catholic def. Glendale 9-2; Halifax def. Meyersdale 1-0

2A: Chestnut Ridge vs. Ligonier Valley moved to Central Cambria High School in the bottom of the sixth inning due to rain. Ligonier Valley leads 1-0.

3A: Punxsutawney def. Cambria Heights 6-4

5A: North Hills def. Bellefonte 7-3, the game was called in the middle of the sixth inning due to rain.

Some games are still underway. Stick with WTAJ as we continue to update results.