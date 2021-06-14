PIAA Softball and Baseball Semifinal results

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) – PIAA Baseball and Softball semifinals took place Monday. Winners advance to the finals on Thursday and Friday.

SOFTBALL RESULTS

1A: West Greene defeated DuBois Central Catholic 12-1.

3A: Mount Pleasant defeated Punxsutawney 13-0.

BASEBALL RESULTS

1A: Halifax vs. Juniata Valley at Bald Eagle High School was postponed until Tuesday due to weather. The game is scheduled to start at 1 PM. The PIAA says Monday’s ticketing will be honored on Tuesday.

3A: Tyrone vs. Central at PNG Field in Altoona was delayed due to weather.

We will keep you updated as the games finish.

