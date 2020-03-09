PIAA round of 16 dates, times, and locations announced

PISCATAWAY, N.J. (WTAJ) -- Senior Mark Hall and Freshman Aaron Brooks took home Big Ten individual titles in their weight class during the 2020 Big Ten Championships at Rutgers University.

Penn State wrestling had five wrestlers competing in the finals in weight classes 133, 141, 165, 174 and 184. Hall defeated No. 1 Michael Kemerer of Iowa in the Big Ten finals at weight 174 by a score of 8-5, and will head to NCAA Championships with a 23-1 record.