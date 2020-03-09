PIAA round of 16 dates, times, and locations announced

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) – Here are times and dates for the PIAA round of 16 state basketball tournament:

Girls Basketball

Tuesday March 10

2A

Bishop Guilfoyle vs. Mt. Carmel Area at Bellefonte HS 7 p.m.

Bishop McCort vs. Keystone at Armstrong HS 6 p.m.

Everett vs. The Ellis School at University of Pittsburgh-Johnstown 6 p.m.

Bellwood-Antis vs. Redbank Valley at DuBois HS 7 p.m.

3A

Cambria Heights vs. Trinity at Bellefonte HS 5:30 p.m.

Tyrone vs. Mercyhurst Prep at Clarion University 6 p.m.

Penn Cambria vs. Beaver at Hempfield Area High School (Greensburg) 6 p.m.

6A –

Altoona vs. Nazareth at Central Dauphin East HS 7 p.m.

State College vs. North Allegheny at Indiana HS 7 p.m.

Boys Basketball

1A – 

Berlin-Brothersvalley vs. Vincentian Academy at Hempfield Area High School – Greensburg 7:30 p.m.

Cameron County vs. Bishop Canevin at Brookville HS 7:30 p.m.

4A –

Huntingdon vs. Hickory at Brookville HS 6 p.m.

Wednesday March 11
Girls basketball

1A – 

Bishop Carroll vs. Northcumberland Christian at Bellefonte HS 7 p.m.

Tussey Mountain vs. Rochester at Indiana HS 5:30 p.m.

Berlin-Brothersvalley vs. Kennedy Catholic at Punxsutawney HS 5:30 p.m.

4A –

Forest Hills vs. Villa Maria at Clarion University 6 p.m.

5A – 

Hollidaysburg vs. Chartiers Valley at Greensburg Salem HS 6 p.m.

Boys basketball

2A – 

North Star vs. Bloomsburg at Bellefonte HS 5:30 p.m.

Portage vs. OLSH at Greensburg Salem HS 7:30 p.m.

Bishop Guilfoyle vs. Clarion at Punxsutawney HS 7:30 p.m.

3A – 

Richland vs. South Allegheny at Armstrong HS (Kittanning) 6 p.m.

Brookville vs. Lincoln Park Armstrong HS Kittanning 7:30 p.m.

