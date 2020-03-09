PIAA round of 16 dates, times, and locations announced

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) – Here are times and dates for the PIAA round of 16 state basketball tournament:
Girls Basketball
Tuesday March 10
2A
Bishop Guilfoyle vs. Mt. Carmel Area at Bellefonte HS 7 p.m.
Bishop McCort vs. Keystone at Armstrong HS 6 p.m.
Everett vs. The Ellis School at University of Pittsburgh-Johnstown 6 p.m.
Bellwood-Antis vs. Redbank Valley at DuBois HS 7 p.m.
3A
Cambria Heights vs. Trinity at Bellefonte HS 5:30 p.m.
Tyrone vs. Mercyhurst Prep at Clarion University 6 p.m.
Penn Cambria vs. Beaver at Hempfield Area High School (Greensburg) 6 p.m.
6A –
Altoona vs. Nazareth at Central Dauphin East HS 7 p.m.
State College vs. North Allegheny at Indiana HS 7 p.m.
Boys Basketball
1A –
Berlin-Brothersvalley vs. Vincentian Academy at Hempfield Area High School – Greensburg 7:30 p.m.
Cameron County vs. Bishop Canevin at Brookville HS 7:30 p.m.
4A –
Huntingdon vs. Hickory at Brookville HS 6 p.m.
Wednesday March 11
Girls basketball
1A –
Bishop Carroll vs. Northcumberland Christian at Bellefonte HS 7 p.m.
Tussey Mountain vs. Rochester at Indiana HS 5:30 p.m.
Berlin-Brothersvalley vs. Kennedy Catholic at Punxsutawney HS 5:30 p.m.
4A –
Forest Hills vs. Villa Maria at Clarion University 6 p.m.
5A –
Hollidaysburg vs. Chartiers Valley at Greensburg Salem HS 6 p.m.
Boys basketball
2A –
North Star vs. Bloomsburg at Bellefonte HS 5:30 p.m.
Portage vs. OLSH at Greensburg Salem HS 7:30 p.m.
Bishop Guilfoyle vs. Clarion at Punxsutawney HS 7:30 p.m.
3A –
Richland vs. South Allegheny at Armstrong HS (Kittanning) 6 p.m.
Brookville vs. Lincoln Park Armstrong HS Kittanning 7:30 p.m.