PIAA Quarterfinals: Bishop Guilfoyle, Brookville, and Portage teams advance

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) – The WTAJ coverage area saw four teams advance to the state semifinals Saturday.
The Bishop Guilfoyle boys and girls, Brookville boys and Portage boys all are one win away from a trip to Hershey.
You can find a list of Saturday’s results below:
1A Girls
Bishop Guilfoyle defeats Coudersport 48-47
4A Girls
Delone Catholic defeated Tyrone 58-48
5A Girls
Spring Grove defeated Hollidaysburg 71-59
2A Boys
Portage defeated Kennedy Catholic 65-57
3A Boys
Brookville defeated Ellwood City 62-60
Bishop Guilfoyle defeated Franklin 53-45
The WTAJ coverage area will have six teams in the semifinals with the Berlin boys and Forest Hills girls picking up wins Friday night.