PIAA Quarterfinals: Bishop Guilfoyle, Brookville, and Portage teams advance

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) – The WTAJ coverage area saw four teams advance to the state semifinals Saturday.

The Bishop Guilfoyle boys and girls, Brookville boys and Portage boys all are one win away from a trip to Hershey.

You can find a list of Saturday’s results below:

1A Girls

Bishop Guilfoyle defeats Coudersport 48-47

4A Girls

Delone Catholic defeated Tyrone 58-48

5A Girls

Spring Grove defeated Hollidaysburg 71-59

2A Boys

Portage defeated Kennedy Catholic 65-57

3A Boys

Brookville defeated Ellwood City 62-60

Bishop Guilfoyle defeated Franklin 53-45

The WTAJ coverage area will have six teams in the semifinals with the Berlin boys and Forest Hills girls picking up wins Friday night.