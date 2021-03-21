PIAA Quarterfinals: Bishop Guilfoyle, Brookville, and Portage teams advance

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) – The WTAJ coverage area saw four teams advance to the state semifinals Saturday.

The Bishop Guilfoyle boys and girls, Brookville boys and Portage boys all are one win away from a trip to Hershey.

You can find a list of Saturday’s results below:

1A Girls
Bishop Guilfoyle defeats Coudersport 48-47

4A Girls
Delone Catholic defeated Tyrone 58-48

5A Girls
Spring Grove defeated Hollidaysburg 71-59

2A Boys
Portage defeated Kennedy Catholic 65-57

3A Boys
Brookville defeated Ellwood City 62-60
Bishop Guilfoyle defeated Franklin 53-45

The WTAJ coverage area will have six teams in the semifinals with the Berlin boys and Forest Hills girls picking up wins Friday night.

