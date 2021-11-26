PIAA quarterfinal football schedule

Below is the high school football schedule for the PIAA quarterfinals. Friday night, high school highlights will be aired within the regularly scheduled newscast.
FRIDAY
CLASS 3A
Central vs. Grove City at Slippery Rock University
CLASS 2A
Richland at Southern Columbia
CLASS 1A
Northern Bedford vs. Redbank Valley at Clarion University
Juniata Valley vs. Bishop Guilfoyle at Mansion Park (District 6 Championship)
SATURDAY
CLASS 6A
State College at Harrisburg
Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather, and community events that matter to you.