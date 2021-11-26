PIAA quarterfinal football schedule

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — A person was shot during an apparent fight Friday at a North Carolina mall crowded with shoppers on the day after Thanksgiving, a city councilman said.

Durham City Councilman Mark-Anthony Middleton told multiple news outlets a person had been shot at The Streets at Southpoint mall on Friday. He said he had spoken to the police chief. It was not immediately clear how badly the person was wounded.