PIAA quarterfinal football schedule

Below is the high school football schedule for the PIAA quarterfinals. Friday night, high school highlights will be aired within the regularly scheduled newscast.

FRIDAY
CLASS 3A
Central vs. Grove City at Slippery Rock University

CLASS 2A
Richland at Southern Columbia

CLASS 1A
Northern Bedford vs. Redbank Valley at Clarion University

Juniata Valley vs. Bishop Guilfoyle at Mansion Park (District 6 Championship)

SATURDAY
CLASS 6A
State College at Harrisburg

