PIAA pushes fall sports practices back two weeks

HERSHEY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The PIAA voted today to delay fall sports for two weeks to give the PIAA staff an opportunity to further engage in discussion with the Governor’s office.

This means the earliest fall sports could start is August 24th.

In a statement released from the PIAA, they say “The Governor’s strong recommendation to delay sports to January 1, 2021 has a potential negative impact on the students’ physical, social emotional and mental health.”

They also add that the “unintended consequences of canceling fall sports need to be further reviewed.”

The board says they will reconvene on August 21st.

Governor Tom Wolf gave a recommendation that no K-12 or youth recreational sports happen in Pennsylvania until January 1, 2020. The recommendation seemed to take the PIAA by surprise. The PIAA then held an emergency meeting Thursday afternoon and decided to release a statement on Friday.

He announced at the end of a press conference Thursday that avoiding “congregate settings” would help people in PA defeat the virus. Along with the Departments of Education and Health, the governor’s office later clarified the comments were a recommendation and not a mandate.

Earlier this week, WTAJ caught up with a number of high school football players from the Inter County Conference who were hopeful for fall football games.