PIAA provides Fall Sports update

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) – The PIAA’s message to a return-to-sports for the fall will not be a one size fits all.

According to a statement released by the PIAA today, the decision to when sports will start up will be up to each individual district.

They offered up three different options, including a regular start, an alternate start, or a hybrid start.

The “regular start” would start August 10th for heat acclimation with the first practice being August 17th. The first contest dates for golf would be Thursday the 20th, and Monday the 24th for girls tennis. The first date for football would be Friday August 28th, and the rest of the fall sports (cross country, girls volleyball, field hockey, soccer, and water polo) all starting the following Friday.

The “alternate start” would involve football beginning on Friday September 18th with all other sports allowed to start on Monday September 14th.

A “hybrid start” would give districts the opportunity to start as late as October 5th unless granted permission from their respective district committee.

The PIAA stated that any sort of combination starts for sports must comply with the established preseason practice guidelines, which include at least three weeks of preseason (three days for golf).