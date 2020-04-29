PIAA proposal could reduce number of wrestling weight classes

You could see some different weight classes in Pennsylvania high school wrestling next season.

According to an email by North Star High School principal Thaddeus Kiesnowski, the PIAA wrestling steering committee has approved a reduction in weight classes from 14 – to 13.

The new proposed weight classes would be: 106, 113, 120, 126, 132, 138, 145, 152, 160, 172, 189, 215, 285.

The current 14 weight classes are: 106, 113, 120, 126, 132, 138, 145, 152, 160, 170, 182, 195, 220 and 285.

The proposal must be approved by the PIAA Board of Directors to take effect. The Board of Directors is expected to vote on the proposal during its next meeting in May.