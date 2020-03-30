PIAA: No decision yet on 2020 winter and spring sports

The PIAA Board of Directors held a virtual meeting Monday to discuss a variety of issues, including the possible resuming of competition.

According to a PIAA media release, the board has not made a decision regarding 2020 winter and spring sports.

Spring sports have not started yet and the 2020 winter championships have been postponed.

You can read the full PIAA release here.

Governor Tom Wolf announced Monday that schools would remain closed indefinitely. The governor also extended the stay-at-home order until April 30.