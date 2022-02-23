MECHANICSBURG, Pa (WTAJ) — The PIAA is moving the state football championships out of Hershey and to Cumberland Valley High School.

According to Steve Rotstein of the Pittsburgh Post Gazette, the PIAA selected Cumberland Valley over bid placed by Hershey Park Stadium, Altoona, and Penn State University. The contract is for the next four seasons, ending in 2025.

“We look forward to working with each venue and their respective management teams,” the PIAA said in a statement. “[The] PIAA would like to thank all the respondents as well as the respective convention and visitor’s bureaus that assisted in submitting proposals.”

Hershey Park Stadium had hosted championships since 1998. From 1991-1997 Altoona’s Mansion park served as the home for PIAA football.

The selection also moves state soccer and field hockey championships out of Hershey and to the Mechanicsburg based school.