PIAA individual wrestling championships: AAA Quarterfinals

WTAJ’s coverage area will feature just one wrestler in the AAA semifinals after Friday afternoon round.

DuBois Area High School’s Ed Scott pinned his opponent in 30 seconds to secure a spot in the semifinals. Scott is a returning state champion and will continue his wrestling career at North Carolina State next year.

In some positive wrestling news – @DASDBeavers's Ed Scott is still a monster. 30 second pin in the quarterfinals. The returning state champ is on to the semis pic.twitter.com/hlOwgkKnND — Peter Terpstra (@PeetaWTAJ) March 6, 2020

It is worth noting No. 2 seed Matt Sarbo from Altoona Area High School was eliminated Friday afternoon after going 0-2 in the tournament. He will be a senior next season.

I'm sure this is not how @AltoonaAthletic's Matt Sarbo saw his season ending – in the second round of consolations without a medal. But he finishes a strong season at 35-4. He will be a senior next year pic.twitter.com/M3SuadIA1Q — Peter Terpstra (@PeetaWTAJ) March 6, 2020

Below is a list of AAA quarterfinal results from Friday involving area wrestlers:

120:

Coatesville’s Nathan Lucier defeated Bellefonte’s Lane Aikey 1-0

126:

Waynesburg’s Rocco Welsh defeated Bellefonte’s Jude Swisher 5-2

138:

Waynesburg’s Wyatt Henson defeated DuBois’ Chandler Ho 13-4

152:

DuBois’ Ed Scott pinned Central Dauphin’s Tye Weathersby in the first period. (:30)