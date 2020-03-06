PIAA individual wrestling championships: AAA Quarterfinals

WTAJ’s coverage area will feature just one wrestler in the AAA semifinals after Friday afternoon round.
DuBois Area High School’s Ed Scott pinned his opponent in 30 seconds to secure a spot in the semifinals. Scott is a returning state champion and will continue his wrestling career at North Carolina State next year.
It is worth noting No. 2 seed Matt Sarbo from Altoona Area High School was eliminated Friday afternoon after going 0-2 in the tournament. He will be a senior next season.
Below is a list of AAA quarterfinal results from Friday involving area wrestlers:
120:
Coatesville’s Nathan Lucier defeated Bellefonte’s Lane Aikey 1-0
126:
Waynesburg’s Rocco Welsh defeated Bellefonte’s Jude Swisher 5-2
138:
Waynesburg’s Wyatt Henson defeated DuBois’ Chandler Ho 13-4
152:
DuBois’ Ed Scott pinned Central Dauphin’s Tye Weathersby in the first period. (:30)