PIAA individual wrestling championships: AAA Quarterfinals

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WTAJ’s coverage area will feature just one wrestler in the AAA semifinals after Friday afternoon round.

DuBois Area High School’s Ed Scott pinned his opponent in 30 seconds to secure a spot in the semifinals. Scott is a returning state champion and will continue his wrestling career at North Carolina State next year.

It is worth noting No. 2 seed Matt Sarbo from Altoona Area High School was eliminated Friday afternoon after going 0-2 in the tournament. He will be a senior next season.

Below is a list of AAA quarterfinal results from Friday involving area wrestlers:

120:

Coatesville’s Nathan Lucier defeated Bellefonte’s Lane Aikey 1-0

126:

Waynesburg’s Rocco Welsh defeated Bellefonte’s Jude Swisher 5-2

138:

Waynesburg’s Wyatt Henson defeated DuBois’ Chandler Ho 13-4

152:

DuBois’ Ed Scott pinned Central Dauphin’s Tye Weathersby in the first period. (:30)

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss