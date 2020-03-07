PIAA first round state basketball playoffs: results

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WTJA) — Below you can find the results to the first round of the PIAA state basketball playoffs.

2A GIRLS’ BASKETBALL :

Bishop Guilfoyle 59 vs Windber 32

Bishop Canevin 44 vs Bishop McCort 55

Everett 69 vs 33 Riverview

Laurel 51 vs Bellwood Antis 55

3A GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Brookville 58 vs Penn Cambria 64

Cambria heights 64 East Allegheny 40

6A’ GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

State College 46 vs Upper St. Clair 36

Altoona 60 vs Mt. Lebanon 56 OT

1A BOYS BASKETBall

Berlin Brothersvalley 73 vs Geibel Catholic 35

Cameron County vs Williamsburg

Elk County Catholic vs Imani Christian Academy

Shade 63 vs Nazareth Prep 56

Bishop Carroll 62 vs Clarion-Limestone 60

4A

Bedford 53 VS Grove City 59

5A

Greater Johnstown 53 vs Shippensburg 60

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss