PIAA first round state basketball playoffs: results

(WTJA) — Below you can find the results to the first round of the PIAA state basketball playoffs.
2A GIRLS’ BASKETBALL :
Bishop Guilfoyle 59 vs Windber 32
Bishop Canevin 44 vs Bishop McCort 55
Everett 69 vs 33 Riverview
Laurel 51 vs Bellwood Antis 55
3A GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Brookville 58 vs Penn Cambria 64
Cambria heights 64 East Allegheny 40
6A’ GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
State College 46 vs Upper St. Clair 36
Altoona 60 vs Mt. Lebanon 56 OT
1A BOYS BASKETBall
Berlin Brothersvalley 73 vs Geibel Catholic 35
Cameron County vs Williamsburg
Elk County Catholic vs Imani Christian Academy
Shade 63 vs Nazareth Prep 56
Bishop Carroll 62 vs Clarion-Limestone 60
4A
Bedford 53 VS Grove City 59
5A
Greater Johnstown 53 vs Shippensburg 60