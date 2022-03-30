ALTOONA, PA (WTAJ) — A new NFHS rule will allow shot clocks in high school basketball and while some states are prepared to add the device next season, Pennsylvania won’t be one of them.

The PIAA Basketball Committee met Wednesday to discuss adaptation of shot clocks, and while interest is there, the league won’t look to make a change this season.

District 6 chairman Bill Marshall says a preliminary poll of schools didn’t receive enough participation, but showed interest among those respondents.

The PIAA will conduct a second survey and plans to use the results when it readdresses the rule at its May meeting.

Marshall, who is the Superintendent at Penn Cambria, says his concerns are logistical and worries about the costs for the device, the training and need for more officials to operate the shot clock.

The NFHS rule was approved last spring for use beginning in 2023.