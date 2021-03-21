PIAA basketball semifinal playoff pairings

CLEVELAND (AP) — Former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Ryan Switzer said his infant son has been hospitalized again and is undergoing a blood transfusion.

Switzer, who currently plays for the Cleveland Browns, posted the latest Twitter update about Christian on Sunday, saying he's having another transfusion after his hemoglobin dropped overnight. Switzer said doctors need to get the boy's blood count up so he's stable enough to undergo further testing.