PIAA basketball semifinal playoff pairings

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) – The WTAJ coverage area has six teams playing in the PIAA state basketball semifinals.
The area is guaranteed a finalist between the Bishop Guilfoyle and Brookville boys head-to-head matchup.
You can find a complete list of Monday and Tuesday’s playoff pairings below.
Monday, March 22
1A Girls Semifinals
Bishop Guilfoyle vs. Rochester
Rochester High School – 6:30 p.m.
3A Girls Semifinals
Forest Hills vs. Mohawk
Mohawk High School – 6:30 p.m.
Boys 1A Boys Semifinals
Berlin vs. Clarion
Altoona Area High School – 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, March 23
Boys 2A Semifinals
Portage vs. Our Lady of Sacred Heart
Our Lady of Sacred Heart – Moon Township – 6:30 p.m.
3A Boys Semifinals
Bishop Guilfoyle vs. Brookville
Brookville High School – 6:30 p.m.