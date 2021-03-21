PIAA basketball semifinal playoff pairings

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) – The WTAJ coverage area has six teams playing in the PIAA state basketball semifinals.

The area is guaranteed a finalist between the Bishop Guilfoyle and Brookville boys head-to-head matchup.

You can find a complete list of Monday and Tuesday’s playoff pairings below.

Monday, March 22

1A Girls Semifinals

Bishop Guilfoyle vs. Rochester

Rochester High School – 6:30 p.m.

3A Girls Semifinals

Forest Hills vs. Mohawk

Mohawk High School – 6:30 p.m.

Boys 1A Boys Semifinals

Berlin vs. Clarion

Altoona Area High School – 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, March 23

Boys 2A Semifinals

Portage vs. Our Lady of Sacred Heart

Our Lady of Sacred Heart – Moon Township – 6:30 p.m.

3A Boys Semifinals

Bishop Guilfoyle vs. Brookville

Brookville High School – 6:30 p.m.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss