PIAA Basketball Second Round: Wednesday, March 11

BELLEFONTE, Pa. (WTAJ) – You can find results and video from the Wednesday’s second round of the PIAA basketball tournament here.

Wednesday, March 11

Class 1A Girls

Northcumberland Christian 59 Bishop Carroll 40

Rochester 70 Tussey Mountain 50

North Clarion 62 Berlin-Brothersvalley 43

Kennedy Catholic 53 Shanksville 45 (F/OT)

Coudersport 54 Blacklick Valley 46

Class 2A Boys

North Star 72 Bloomsburg 57

OLSH 84 Portage 56

Farrell 51 Ridgway 33

Bishop Guilfoyle 66 Clarion 47

Class 3A Boys

Richland 68 South Allegheny 58

Lincoln Park 66 Brookville 46

Class 4A Girls

Forest Hills 56 Villa Maria 48

Class 5A Girls

Chartiers Valley 55 Hollidaysburg 38

Tuesday, March 10

Girls basketball

2A

Bishop Guilfoyle defeated Mt. Carmel 51-40

Bishop McCort defeated Keystone 73-34

The Ellis School defeated Everett 47-35.

Bellwood-Antis defeated Redbank Valley 83-54

3A

Cambria Heights defeated Trinity 53-45

Tyrone defeated Mercyhurst Prep 53-38

Beaver defeated Penn Cambria 48-36

6A

Nazareth defeated Altoona 59-48

North Allegheny defeated State College 51-38


Boys Basketball

1A –

Berlin-Brothersvalley defeated Vincentian Academy 74-54

Bishop Canevin defeated Cameron County 40-39

4A

Hickory defeated Huntingdon 68-47

