PIAA Basketball Second Round: Wednesday, March 11

BELLEFONTE, Pa. (WTAJ) – You can find results and video from the Wednesday’s second round of the PIAA basketball tournament here.
Wednesday, March 11
Class 1A Girls
Northcumberland Christian 59 Bishop Carroll 40
Rochester 70 Tussey Mountain 50
North Clarion 62 Berlin-Brothersvalley 43
Kennedy Catholic 53 Shanksville 45 (F/OT)
Coudersport 54 Blacklick Valley 46
Class 2A Boys
North Star 72 Bloomsburg 57
OLSH 84 Portage 56
Farrell 51 Ridgway 33
Bishop Guilfoyle 66 Clarion 47
Class 3A Boys
Richland 68 South Allegheny 58
Lincoln Park 66 Brookville 46
Class 4A Girls
Forest Hills 56 Villa Maria 48
Class 5A Girls
Chartiers Valley 55 Hollidaysburg 38
Tuesday, March 10
Girls basketball
2A
Bishop Guilfoyle defeated Mt. Carmel 51-40
Bishop McCort defeated Keystone 73-34
The Ellis School defeated Everett 47-35.
Bellwood-Antis defeated Redbank Valley 83-54
3A
Cambria Heights defeated Trinity 53-45
Tyrone defeated Mercyhurst Prep 53-38
Beaver defeated Penn Cambria 48-36
6A
Nazareth defeated Altoona 59-48
North Allegheny defeated State College 51-38
Boys Basketball
1A –
Berlin-Brothersvalley defeated Vincentian Academy 74-54
Bishop Canevin defeated Cameron County 40-39
4A
Hickory defeated Huntingdon 68-47