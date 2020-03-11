PIAA Basketball Second Round: Tuesday, March 10

The second round of the PIAA basketball tournament tipped off Tuesday night and a number of teams from the WTAJ coverage area are moving on to the state quarterfinals.

Tuesday, March 10

Girls Basketball

2A

Bishop Guilfoyle defeated Mt. Carmel 51-40

Bishop McCort defeated Keystone 73-34

The Ellis School defeated Everett 47-35.

Bellwood-Antis defeated Redbank Valley 83-54

3A

Cambria Heights defeated Trinity 53-45

Tyrone defeated Mercyhurst Prep 53-38

Beaver defeated Penn Cambria 48-36

6A

Nazareth defeated Altoona 59-48

North Allegheny defeated State College 51-38


Boys Basketball

1A –

Berlin-Brothersvalley defeated Vincentian Academy 74-54

Bishop Canevin defeated Cameron County 40-39

4A

Hickory defeated Huntingdon 68-47

Wednesday March 11

Girls basketball

1A – 

Bishop Carroll vs. Northcumberland Christian at Bellefonte HS 7 p.m.

Tussey Mountain vs. Rochester at Indiana HS 5:30 p.m.

Berlin-Brothersvalley vs. Kennedy Catholic at Punxsutawney HS 5:30 p.m.

4A –

Forest Hills vs. Villa Maria at Clarion University 6 p.m.

5A – 

Hollidaysburg vs. Chartiers Valley at Greensburg Salem HS 6 p.m.

Boys basketball

2A – 

North Star vs. Bloomsburg at Bellefonte HS 5:30 p.m.

Portage vs. OLSH at Greensburg Salem HS 7:30 p.m.

Bishop Guilfoyle vs. Clarion at Punxsutawney HS 7:30 p.m.

3A – 

Richland vs. South Allegheny at Armstrong HS (Kittanning) 6 p.m.

Brookville vs. Lincoln Park Armstrong HS Kittanning 7:30 p.m.

