PIAA Basketball Second Round: Tuesday, March 10

The second round of the PIAA basketball tournament tipped off Tuesday night and a number of teams from the WTAJ coverage area are moving on to the state quarterfinals.
Tuesday, March 10
Girls Basketball
2A
Bishop Guilfoyle defeated Mt. Carmel 51-40
Bishop McCort defeated Keystone 73-34
The Ellis School defeated Everett 47-35.
Bellwood-Antis defeated Redbank Valley 83-54
3A
Cambria Heights defeated Trinity 53-45
Tyrone defeated Mercyhurst Prep 53-38
Beaver defeated Penn Cambria 48-36
6A
Nazareth defeated Altoona 59-48
North Allegheny defeated State College 51-38
Boys Basketball
1A –
Berlin-Brothersvalley defeated Vincentian Academy 74-54
Bishop Canevin defeated Cameron County 40-39
4A
Hickory defeated Huntingdon 68-47
Wednesday March 11
Girls basketball
1A –
Bishop Carroll vs. Northcumberland Christian at Bellefonte HS 7 p.m.
Tussey Mountain vs. Rochester at Indiana HS 5:30 p.m.
Berlin-Brothersvalley vs. Kennedy Catholic at Punxsutawney HS 5:30 p.m.
4A –
Forest Hills vs. Villa Maria at Clarion University 6 p.m.
5A –
Hollidaysburg vs. Chartiers Valley at Greensburg Salem HS 6 p.m.
Boys basketball
2A –
North Star vs. Bloomsburg at Bellefonte HS 5:30 p.m.
Portage vs. OLSH at Greensburg Salem HS 7:30 p.m.
Bishop Guilfoyle vs. Clarion at Punxsutawney HS 7:30 p.m.
3A –
Richland vs. South Allegheny at Armstrong HS (Kittanning) 6 p.m.
Brookville vs. Lincoln Park Armstrong HS Kittanning 7:30 p.m.