Below are scores from Friday night’s second round matchups in the PIAA state basketball tournament. The PIAA uses a split-scheduling to break classes into two groups, one that plays on Tuesdays and Fridays, the other plays Wednesdays and Saturdays during the state tournament. Scores and schedules only reflect games involving Central PA schools.

BOYS BASKETBALL

CLASS A – SECOND ROUND

Imani Christian 92, Williamsburg 51

After a tight first half, the Saints had a monster third quarter to blow out the Pirates. Imani Christian’s Avery Wesley finished the night with five three-pointers.



Union 49, Bishop Carroll 28

Elk County Catholic 65, Farrell 53

Bishop Canevin 52, DuBois Central 32

CLASS 4A – SECOND ROUND

Montour 71, Penn Cambria 48



GIRLS BASKETBALL

CLASS 2A – SECOND ROUND

Bishop McCort 54, Linden Hall 43

Bellwood Antis 52, West Middlesex 42

CLASS 3A – SECOND ROUND

Forest Hills 65, Laurel 46

River Valley 68, Chestnut Ridge 48

The Panthers beat the Lions after leading at the half. River Valley freshman Ava Persichetti lead the Panthers with 18 points. Chestnut Ridge junior forward Belle Bosch lead all scorers with 23 points.