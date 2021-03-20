PIAA basketball quarterfinals: Johnstown falls on buzzer-beater

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) – The WTAJ coverage area had two winners in Friday’s state quarterfinal games.
Berlin picked up a quarterfinal win over Bishop Canevin via forfeit because of a COVID-19 issue. The Forest Hills girls also picked up a win Fairview.
Six other teams from Central Pennsylvania hit the hardwood.
The Johnstown boys lost on a buzzer-beating three pointer to Hickory. Hickory’s Peyton Mele hit the game-winning shot to give his team the 50-48 win.
The full results are as follows:
2A Girls
Neshannock defeated Windber 51-48
3A Girls
Mohawk defeated Punxsutawney 68-52
Forest Hills defeated Fairview 58-30
1A Boys
Berlin defeats Bishop Canevin via forfeit
Clarion defeated Bishop Carroll 61-54
4A Boys
Hickory defeated Johnstown 50-48
Lincoln Park defeated Clearfield 67-34