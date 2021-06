BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) -- A woman who police say pretended to be the victim of a Hollidaysburg man charged with using GPS tracking devices to stalk her and a man she dated is now accused of being in on the plot all along.

Bailey Brendlinger, 22, of Indiana, faces misdemeanor charges of conspiracy, stalking, harassment and disorderly conduct after Hollidaysburg Borough police uncovered messages between 47-year-old Donald Byers, a former co-worker who was charged in late March.