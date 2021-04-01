Phillies walk off Braves to open season

Philadelphia Phillies’ Jean Segura, left, reacts after hitting a game-winning RBI-single off Atlanta Braves relief pitcher Nate Jones during the 10th inning of an opening day baseball game, Thursday, April 1, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jean Segura hit an RBI single with two outs in the bottom of the 10th inning to lift the Philadelphia Phillies over the Atlanta Braves 3-2 in their season opener.

After Nate Jones intentionally walked Did Gregorius, Segura hit a bouncer down the third-base line to score Bryce Harper, who began the inning as the automatic runner at second base and advanced to third on a grounder.

In the top of the inning, center fielder Roman Quinn made a perfect throw to the plate to retire Ozzie Albies, who was trying to score on Marcell Ozuna’s fly ball.