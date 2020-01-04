Philipsburg-Osceola Football Coach resigns

PHILIPSBURG, CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Philipsburg-Osceola head football coach Brian McGonigal has resigned.

Coach McGonigal announced his decision on Twitter last night. In a statement, Coach McGonigal cited that his “family received some medical news that will require me to be around to be a supportive husband and father.”

This is the hardest decision I’ve ever made as a coach. I had to make the decision based on what was best for my family. I really have enjoyed my time @PO_Athletics Go Mounties! Mountie Pride. pic.twitter.com/WdjZZAiWVb — Coach McGonigal (@CoachMcGonigal) January 4, 2020

The former Mounties coach has been at the helm for the past two seasons, including serving as interim head coach in 2018. The Mounties finished both seasons with a 1-9 record to go 2-18 overall.

The school forfeited their last two games due to several injuries at key positions that would have forced inexperienced players to play.