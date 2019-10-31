Philipsburg native wins World Series with Nationals

The Washington Nationals won their first World Series title in franchise history Wednesday night.

Also taking home a world series championship was Philipsburg native Matt Adams.

Adams is a graduate of Philipsburg-Osceola High School. He played college baseball at Slippery Rock University. The St. Louis Cardinals selected Adams in the 23rd round of the 2009 draft. Adams made his major league debut with the Cardinals in 2012.

— Philipsburg-Osceola Athletics (@PO_Athletics) October 31, 2019

Adams batted .226 on the season for the Nationals with 56 RBI and 20 home runs. The Nationals defeated the Astros 6-2 in game seven of the World Series Wednesday.

In 2017, the Cardinals traded Adams to the Braves. In December of 2017, Adams signed a one-year deal with Washington Nationals.

He was then traded to the Cardinals in August of 2018.

Adams then signed again with the Nationals in 2019.