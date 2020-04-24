Philadelphia Eagles draft receiver with first round pick

FORT WORTH, TX – NOVEMBER 29: Jalen Reagor #1 of the TCU Horned Frogs returns a punt for a touchdown against the West Virginia Mountaineers in the second half at Amon G. Carter Stadium on November 29, 2019 in Fort Worth, Texas. West Virginia won 20-17. (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WTAJ) — With the 21st overall pick, the Philadelphia Eagles select Jalen Reagor, wide receiver from TCU.

Reagor is coming off a down 2019 season where he finished with 43 receptions for 611 yards and five touchdowns. His best season came in 2018 where he put up big numbers, finishing with 72 receptions for 1,061 yards and nine touchdowns.

Reagor is a speed receiver that will look to immediately contribute for an Eagles receiving core that suffered several injuries during the 2019 season.