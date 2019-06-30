Pens trade Kessel to Coyotes

PITTSBURGH, PA – MAY 15: Phil Kessel #81 of the Pittsburgh Penguins shoots the puck against the Ottawa Senators during the third period in Game Two of the Eastern Conference Final during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at PPG PAINTS Arena on May 15, 2017 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

The Penguins are shaking up their roster in anticipation of free agency.

Pittsburgh traded star forward Phil Kessel Saturday to the Arizona Coyotes in exchange for forward Alex Galchenyuk. The Penguins also threw in a fourth round pick in 2020 and Dane Birks, while Arizona threw in defenseman Pierre Oliver-Joseph.

The trade alleviates Pittsburgh of Kessel’s remaining three years on his contract which carried a 6.8 million dollar cap hit. Galchenyuk’s cap hit is only 4.9 million, which expires at the end of the 2019-2020 season.