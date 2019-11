HERSHEY, Pa. (WTAJ) — At the PIAA Cross Country State Championships, Penns Valley runner Colton Sands wins the state title in class 1A with a time of 15:56.

His teammate, Brendan Colwell, finished in second place with a time of 16:05.

This is Colton’s first state title, and he is only a junior. Last season, Colton finished 18th in the state championship race and dealt with a bevy of injuries.