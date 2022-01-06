Penns Valley Girls Basketball holds inaugural Hoops For Hope game

The Penns Valley Girls Basketball team held their inaugural Hoops For Hope game as they took on rival Bald Eagle Area. Fans, players, and coaches came decked out in red and black to benefit the Penns Valley Fund, which aims to help those in need.

“Anything in terms of fires, disasters, deaths in the family,” said Penns Valley Girls Basketball Head Coach Terrance Green. “We unfortunately have had a lot of death in our community the past couple of months this year. We’ve lost two great people”

A bake sale, the 50/50 raffle, and basket raffles represented each way someone could donate. Scheduling this game against a big rival like Bald Eagle Area was one way they were able to a big turnout and this isn’t the first time these squads have teamed up to raise money.

“We usually do our cancer night awareness game against Bald Eagle so we just switched it to the Hope Fund this year,” said Green. “It’s two great communities that support each other and everything that we do and we’re just thankful that they’re coming out here to support us.”

Coach Green says there was no goal for how much to raise, but he wanted his girls to learn life lessons from the the event.

“It’s bigger than yourself. We talked about it in our pregame meeting. Tonight we are playing for something bigger than ourselves. In life you’re going to be doing something bigger than yourself and tonight is a prime example of just giving back to the community for those in need that we sometimes neglect and sometimes forget about.”

Coach Green expects this game to now be a yearly tradition for Penns Valley.