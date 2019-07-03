Penn State’s Bo Nickal named 2019 Big Ten Male Athlete of the Year

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Penn State wrestler, Bo Nickal, of Allen, Texas, has been named the Big Ten Jesse Owens Male Athlete of the Year.
Nickal is the first Penn State student to be named Big Ten Male Athlete of the Year since 2014, when wrestler David Taylor won the award.
Nickal’s accomplishments are extensive:
- 2019 NCAA Champion
- 2019 Hodge Trophy Winner
- 2019 NCAA Most Dominant Wrestler
- Second all-time in falls at Penn State (59 to Jason Nolf’s 60)
- T-13th all-time on Penn State’s all-time wins list (120)
- T-3rd all-time in NCAA tournament wins at Penn State (19)
- 2019 Co-Big Ten Wrestler of the Year (with teammate Jason Nolf)
- 3X Big Ten Champion
- Penn State’s 3rd 4X NCAA Finalist (w/ Jason Nolf and David Taylor)
- Penn State’s 12th 4X All-American
- Penn State’s 4th 3X NCAA Champion (w/ Jason Nolf, Zain Retherford and Ed Ruth)
- 2018 NCAA Tournament Outstanding Wrestler
- 2017 NCAA Tournament Gorriaran Award
- Academic All-Big Ten
- NWCA First Team National All-Academic Honoree
- Penn State’s Male Athlete of the Year for 2019
- Ended season with perfect 30-0 record