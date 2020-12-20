Penn State TE Pat Freiermuth declares for 2021 NFL Draft

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Less than a day after Penn State completed their season, one of their star players announced today he is turning pro.

Penn State tight end Pat Freiermuth will forgo his senior season and enter the 2021 NFL Draft.

I have been dreaming of this moment since I was a little kid. Thank you Penn State!! 🙏🏻💙 #weare pic.twitter.com/i4uXD8kgCz — Pat Freiermuth (@pat_fry5) December 20, 2020

“It’s been an absolute honor representing the Blue & White these past three seasons. When I received my offer from Penn State, I knew right away it was the place I wanted to be,” Freiermuth said in his declaration statement.

“Obviously, the way my career ended wasn’t what I wished for, needing season-ending surgery on my shoulder.”

Freiermuth finishes his Penn State career with 92 career receptions, 1185 yards and 16 touchdowns. This season, in just four games he caught 23 passes, amassing 310 yards and just one touchdown.

Most believe Freiermuth will be a top round pick come the NFL Draft. If he is picked in the first round, he would be the first player selected in round one since Saquon Barkley in 2018.

Freiermuth was honored as the Big Ten Tight End of the Year earlier this week as well.