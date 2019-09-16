Penn State stays put at 13 in latest AP poll

Saturday’s 17-10 win over Pitt got Penn State to 3-0, and a collective sigh of relief came over Happy Valley.

Sunday, the polls reflected about what you would expect from a win like Saturday. No movement, just happy to move onto next week. The Nittany Lions remained at No. 13 in the latest AP poll released Sunday, while dropping a spot in the Coaches poll to 12th.

The top 10 remained the same with the exception of Utah flipping spots with Michigan. In total, five Big Ten teams remain in the top 25 after Maryland (21) and Michigan State (18) both suffered defeats on Saturday.