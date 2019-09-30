Penn State set to take on Iowa in primetime

Penn State kicker Jordan Stout (98) celebrates his 57-yard field goal in the second quarter of an NCAA college football game against Pittsburgh in State College, Pa., on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) – Penn State’s 4-0 start is getting them another crack at the spotlight.

The Big Ten announced Monday Penn State will kickoff its game against Iowa on Saturday October 12th at 7:30 ET. A network to air the game will be determined on Sunday October 6th. The Nittany Lions and Hawkeyes are both ranked in the top-15 headed into this week. Penn State hosts Purdue Saturday at noon, while Iowa travels to Michigan.

The last two times these teams played each other, Penn State has snatched victory from the jaws of defeat. In 2017, Trace McSorley found Juwan Johnson on the final play of the game in Iowa City. Last year, Nick Scott picked off Nathan Stanley at the goal line to preserve a Penn State win.