Penn State rolls in opener against Idaho

It didn’t take long to realize Penn State was the better team Saturday.

The Nittany Lions scored their most points since beating Cincinnati almost thirty years ago, routing FCS opponent Idaho 79-7.

Quarterback Sean Clifford and the starters played just more than a half and had the Nittany Lions up 51-0 when they gave way to the backups who would pile on 28 more points.

Clifford finished 14-23 for 280 yards and 2 TD, while adding 57 yards on the ground. KJ Hamler hauled in 4 balls for 115 yards and 2 TD.

Five different Penn State running backs found the end zone, including freshman Devyn Ford busting an 81 yard run in the second quarter.

Penn State hosts Buffalo next Saturday at 7:30 pm.