Penn State reminds fans of clear bag policy at Beaver Stadium

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Penn State’s home opener against Ball State will kick off Sept. 11 at 3:30 p.m. Penn State is reminding fans of a clear bag policy as fans make their way into Beaver Stadium.
Fans will be allowed to use clear plastic, flat-seamed (not rectangular-bottomed) one-gallon plastic bags. The bag cannot be larger than 11″ x 11″ x 0″ and can be used for medical needs, child care needs and general items. Penn State said general items can include but are not limited to keys, cell phones, wallets, glasses, etc.
Items that can fit in a pocket should remain in pockets or be placed in a clear bag. Clear bags will be searched before entrance by stadium security.
Fans will be allowed to bring a wristlet with or without a strap (no larger than 4″ x 6″ x 1″).
ITEMS THAT ARE NOT PERMITTED
- Backpacks
- Fanny packs
- Purses
- String bags
- Diaper bags
- Messenger bags
- Camera bags
- Brief cases
- Roll bags
- Binocular cases
- Duffle bags
- Any other bags
- Rigid frame baby and toddler carriers
- Strollers
- Knives or razor blades of any kind