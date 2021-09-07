Penn State reminds fans of clear bag policy at Beaver Stadium

STATE COLLEGE, PA – DECEMBER 12: Parker Washington #3 of the Penn State Nittany Lions scores a touchdown against Angelo Grose #15 of the Michigan State Spartans during the second half at Beaver Stadium on December 12, 2020 in State College, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Penn State’s home opener against Ball State will kick off Sept. 11 at 3:30 p.m. Penn State is reminding fans of a clear bag policy as fans make their way into Beaver Stadium.

Fans will be allowed to use clear plastic, flat-seamed (not rectangular-bottomed) one-gallon plastic bags. The bag cannot be larger than 11″ x 11″ x 0″ and can be used for medical needs, child care needs and general items. Penn State said general items can include but are not limited to keys, cell phones, wallets, glasses, etc.

Items that can fit in a pocket should remain in pockets or be placed in a clear bag. Clear bags will be searched before entrance by stadium security.

Fans will be allowed to bring a wristlet with or without a strap (no larger than 4″ x 6″ x 1″).

ITEMS THAT ARE NOT PERMITTED