UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) – Penn State asserted itself on the national stage Saturday night and the pollsters took notice.

The Nittany Lions moved up to #7 in the AP poll released Sunday, just behind Big Ten foe Wisconsin. Penn State and Wisconsin join Ohio State (4) as the Big Ten’s three teams inside the top-10.

PSU next test is this Saturday when they host 16th ranked Michigan at 7:30 on ABC. College Gameday will be in attendance for the annual ‘Whiteout’ game.