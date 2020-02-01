Penn State Men’s Volleyball falls to Ball State

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. –
The No. 7 Penn State men’s volleyball team dropped its first home match of the season to Ball State 3-0 (30-28, 25-19, 25-20) Friday evening at Rec Hall’s South Gym.
The loss was the Nittany Lions’ first setback after a four-match winning streak (4-3). Penn State was marred by 25 attacking errors, which bumped their team hitting percentage down to .147 (39-25-95) for the match.
Ball State (4-3) also had 8.5 team blocks and hit .273 (36-12-88) to counter Penn State.
The Nittany Lions top scorer was Brett Wildman with 10.0 points on 10 kills at .240 clip (10-4-25). BSU’s Kaleb Jenness led all players with 11 kills and hit .259 (11-4-27).