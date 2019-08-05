1  of  3
Penn State makes point of emphasis on body fat

Penn State finished the 2018 season 9-3.

Two of their three losses came by four or fewer points. There’s a lot to dissect as to why the Nittany Lions came up short in those games, whether that be lack of execution, or inability to rise to the occasion.

At the end of the year, head coach James Franklin met with each player to discuss their on-field performance, academics, social standing, but most importantly, Franklin emphasized body fat.

He challenged each player on the team to get below a certain body fat percentage, and the buy-in was immediate.

