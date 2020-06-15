Penn State, Hollidaysburg football set to begin team workouts

HOLLIDAYSBURG, PA. (WTAJ) – The boys of fall are one step closer to a return.

Starting Monday, Penn State and Hollidaysburg will begin team workouts. The Nittany Lions have about 75 players back on campus currently, and will start lifting and running in Holuba Hall Monday.

Hollidaysburg becomes one of the first high schools in Central Pa. to resume team workouts. Schools are subject to their respective school boards to pass a safe return to play plan. Below are the guidelines the Golden Tigers will be following.