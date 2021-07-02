Penn State announces 2021 field hockey schedule

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Penn State Nittany Lion field hockey team announced its 2021 schedule, and it features eight home games of the 17-match slate.

Beginning Friday, Aug. 27, the Nittany Lions will open up their season with two road games in Virginia. Starting with the University of Virginia at 5 p.m. and then heading to Williamsburg for a game against William & Mary Sunday, Aug. 29 at 12 p.m.

The following weekend, the team will return to Happy Valley for the home opener against St. Joseph’s, Sunday, Sept. 5, at 3 p.m.

The Nittany Lions end their season with aa Big Ten game at home against Michigan, Friday, Oct. 29 at 6 p.m.

The 2021 Schedule is out! 17 games, 8 at home, get ready for the action as the new season awaits!https://t.co/5yYnU5CE70 pic.twitter.com/dy0vmD3EWx — Penn State Field Hockey (@PennStateFH) June 30, 2021

The 2021 Big Ten Tournament will be hosted by Rutgers University, November 4-7. The NCAA tournament will kick off a week later, Nov. 12-14.