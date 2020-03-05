Penn State Altoona’s season ends with nail-biting loss to Hood

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) – The Penn State Altoona men’s basketball team’s season came to a close Wednesday night as the Lions were edged out by Hood College 79-76 in the opening round of the Eastern Colleges Athletic Conference Tournament.

You can watch the video above for highlights and reaction.

“Very disappointed in the outcome of tonight’s game, but you’ve got to tip your hat to Hood College. They’re a very good, very talented team, and they made a few more plays down the stretch than we did, as well as a few more shots and free throws than we did,” said Penn State Altoona head coach David McGreal. “We battled back after going down early in the second half, and I’m proud of the guys for that, tying the score different times and giving ourselves an opportunity to win. But the mark of a good basketball team or player is to try and learn from your mistakes, and it just seems like, down the stretch, we made some similar mistakes that we made in previous games that we weren’t able to finish with a win.”

“Now, we’re just going to take some time off to rest, recover, and recuperate,” said McGreal. “The guys who’ll be returning will need to understand what it’s going to take for us to get over that next hump, whether it be a conference championship or ECAC championship.”