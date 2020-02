ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) – Penn State Altoona picked up wins for both its men’s and women’s basketball teams Saturday afternoon.

The men dispatched Pitt-Bradford 97-66, which included arguably the play of the year when Andruw Harman went behind his back to Clevon Scott for the dunk.

The women were led by Northern Bedford grad Sydney Snyder’s 20 points in a 70-51 win.